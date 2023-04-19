T-Birds Fall to Hartford in Game 1 of Playoff Series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds were unable to quell a ferocious Hartford Wolf Pack attack, as the visitors skated off with a 6-1 win on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs inside the MassMutual Center.

Despite holding the home ice, the T-Birds did not get off to a flying start, and the Wolf Pack made Springfield pay for it just 3:37 into the contest. Tanner Fritz picked up a puck near the left-wing wall and slipped a pass through the slot to a waiting Lauri Pajuniemi on the right-wing side. Pajuniemi took care of the rest, lifting a wrist shot over Joel Hofer to give the visitors the opening goal of the series and a 1-0 lead.

Hartford continued to have the better of the offensive play all period, and Hofer was tasked with multiple stellar saves. Some of his best included a blocker-side denial on Pajuniemi in the slot, as well as a left-to-right pad save on a breaking Bobby Trivigno at the edge of the paint. Pajuniemi nearly extended the lead with a long flip shot that glanced off the crossbar with precious seconds remaining on the clock.

The second period was marred by Springfield mishaps, beginning with a lapse in coverage following an unsuccessful power play. After serving a two-minute minor, Wolf Pack All-Star defenseman Zac Jones stepped out of the box and went backhand-to-forehand to beat Hofer on a breakaway at 6:02 to make it 2-0.

Another Springfield power play generated more offense, but after Dylan Garand the Wolf Pack PK got the job done, Pajuniemi sneaked out of the box and got a breakaway of his own, beating Hofer on the stick side to make it 3-0.

After nearly scoring at the end of the first, Hartford did get on the board at the tail end of the second, as defenseman Blake Hillman crashed the far post to tap home a feed behind Hofer to make it 4-0 with less than six seconds on the clock.

Things continued to come up roses for the Wolf Pack when Ryan Carpenter connected on a one-timer at point-blank range at the 3:42 marker of the third. Springfield finally broke up Garand's shutout bid when Adam Gaudette rifled a one-time power play slap shot to the upper corner at 11:44, but that's all the T-Birds would get on this night, as Ty Emberson added his third point and first goal of the night with an empty-netter in the final two minutes.

Game 2 shifts south to Hartford in just under 48 hours as the T-Birds try to keep their season alive. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at the XL Center.

