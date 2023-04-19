Moose Recall Nardi, Sign Murdaca to Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Joseph Nardi from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. The team also signed goaltender Joe Murdaca to a professional tryout.

Joseph Nardi

Forward

Born June 1, 1997 -- Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots L

Nardi, 25, appeared in four contests with the Moose this season, scoring a goal in his AHL debut on Jan. 4, 2023. Nardi also suited up in 56 games for Toledo and tallied 23 points (5G, 18A) through those contests.

Joe Murdaca

Goaltender

Born Mar. 21, 1998 -- Niagara Falls, Ont.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 187 -- Catches L

Murdaca, 25, played in 12 ECHL games this season between Atlanta, Orlando and Newfoundland. The Niagara Falls, Ont. product compiled a record of 7-5-0-0 to go along with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Murdaca also logged two AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22 and posted a 2-0-0 record, supported by a 2.50 goals-against average and .865 save percentage.

The Moose begin their quest for the Calder Cup in the Central Division Semifinals at Canada Life Centre. Game 1 of the series takes place Friday, April 28 with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. CT.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals are on sale now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

2023 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games, are also available. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

You can also catch the games on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

