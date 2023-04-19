Eagles Earn 3-2 Win Over Reign in Overtime

April 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign and the Colorado Eagles on game night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign and the Colorado Eagles on game night(Ontario Reign)

A goal at 6:08 of overtime by Gustav Rydahl gave the Colorado Eagles a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the teams' best-of-3 Pacific Division First Round series at the Budweiser Events Center.

Ontario got both of their goals in the second period of the contest from forwards Nate Thompson and Tyrell Goulbourne and outshot the Eagles 32-21 during the contest. Game 2 of the series will take place on Friday night in Loveland, Colorado at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Date: April 19, 2023

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Highlights

Three Stars -

1. Gustav Rydahl (COL)

2. Cedric Paré (COL)

3. Sam Malinski (COL)

W: Justus Annunen

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Pacific Division First Round Game 2 | at Colorado Eagles | Budweiser Events Center | Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM PST

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.