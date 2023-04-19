Eagles Earn 3-2 Win Over Reign in Overtime
April 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
A goal at 6:08 of overtime by Gustav Rydahl gave the Colorado Eagles a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the teams' best-of-3 Pacific Division First Round series at the Budweiser Events Center.
Ontario got both of their goals in the second period of the contest from forwards Nate Thompson and Tyrell Goulbourne and outshot the Eagles 32-21 during the contest. Game 2 of the series will take place on Friday night in Loveland, Colorado at 6:05 p.m. PT.
Date: April 19, 2023
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Highlights
Three Stars -
1. Gustav Rydahl (COL)
2. Cedric Paré (COL)
3. Sam Malinski (COL)
W: Justus Annunen
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Pacific Division First Round Game 2 | at Colorado Eagles | Budweiser Events Center | Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM PST
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign and the Colorado Eagles on game night
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2023
- Eagles Earn 3-2 Win Over Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Ty Emberson, Tanner Fritz Pace Offense as Wolf Pack Take Game 1 6-1 Over Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Fall to Hartford in Game 1 of Playoff Series - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Daws Perfect in Goal as Comets Down Rockets in Game One, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Reflects on Bastien Award Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Vegas Golden Knights, Manny Viveiros Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dustin Wolf Wins 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Voted Winner of Baz Bastien Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Team Award Winners - San Jose Barracuda
- Panthers Sign Wilmer Skoog to AHL Contract for 23-24 - Charlotte Checkers
- Mitch Love - 'A Tremendous Honour' - Calgary Wranglers
- Monsters to Donate $23,000 to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Recall Nardi, Sign Murdaca to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Begin Calder Cup Journey in Springfield vs. Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game One - Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Wild Clash in Game 1 of First Round - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.