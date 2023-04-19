Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Riley Tufte from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Tufte will wear No. 15 for Dallas.

Tufte, 25, recorded 35 points (19-16--35) with a +23 rating in 63 games with Texas this season. He finished the 2022-23 regular season ranked sixth among team leaders in goals (19), ninth in points and fourth in plus-minus, setting career highs in each category. Tufte also set career highs in assists (16), shorthanded goals (3) and game winners (2).

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward appeared in three games during the 2022-23 campaign with Dallas. A native of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Tufte made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 vs. Philadelphia and scored his first career NHL goal on March 6, 2022 at Minnesota. Tufte has one goal (1-0--1) in 13 career games with the Stars.

Tufte was selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

