Wolf Reflects on Bastien Award Win

It's been quite the sophomore season for Dustin Wolf.

For the second-straight year, Wolf was named the winner of the Aldege 'Baz' Bastien Memorial Award for AHL's outstanding goaltender. He earned the award last year as well, after a standout rookie season.

If you include his achievements in junior with Everett (WHL) - where he won the Del Wilson Trophy in back-to-back years ('20, '21) - Wolf has now captured 'Goaltender of the Year' honours in four-straight seasons.

Truly an incredible feat.

Calm and cool as always, Wolf spoke to Olivia McDonald on Wranglers TV following the announcement on Wednesday and rather than focusing on himself, he extended gratitude - first and foremost - to his teammates.

"It's super special," replied Wolf when asked about the award. "Obviously, it goes back to the group in the room. I go out there and try to stop as many pucks as I can but at the end of the day, we don't win hockey games without all 25 guys coming together and doing their best. Super thankful for them and super thankful for the Wranglers and Flames organization."

"I've grown a lot as a player and as a person."

Wolf led the league in every major statistical category this season - wins (42), save percentage (.932), goals-against average (2.09) and shutouts (seven) and was also named to the AHL First All-Star team on March 13. Additionally, he made his NHL debut with the Flames on April 12, 2023 - making 23 saves against the San Jose Sharks to pick up his first NHL win.

Undoubtedly, it's been a special campaign for the 22-year-old from Gilroy, Cailf.

"It's been one of my best for sure. I've grown a lot as a player and a person," he said. "It's been nice to have an incredible staff starting with 'Lover' (Mitch Love) down. Ozzie's (Oscar Dansk) been an outstanding partner each and every day, and those are the things you enjoy coming to the rink for."

"It's incredible coming to the rink every day," he continued. "Everyone is putting their best foot forward each and every time they step on the ice. It's one of the best groups I've been a part of so far in my career."

Earlier this week, Wolf also received the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for the 2022-23 season, presented to the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

After earning top spot in the AHL and Pacific Division, the Wranglers are currently waiting to see who they will play in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs. Their first game is scheduled for April 26 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. (GET TICKETS).

Wolf will be ready.

"I think there's a lot more to come in the next couple weeks. Hopefully we can put on a show for the fans in Calgary."

