Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe

April 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of the start of their playoff run, the Florida Panthers have recalled Zac Dalpe from Charlotte.

The Checkers captain finished this season with 35 points in 47 games and ranked third on the team with 21 goals.

Charlotte kicks off its own playoff run on Tuesday with Game 1 of the first round against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2023

Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe - Charlotte Checkers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.