Predators Assign Seven to Milwaukee

April 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forwards Luke Evangelista, Mark Jankowski, Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood and Philip Tomasino; and defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee.

In addition, the Admirals have released forward Tye Felhaber, defenseman Matthew Cairns, and goalie Gustavs Grigals from their professional try-out contracts (PTOs).

The Admirals finished the regular season with a record of 41-24-5-2 and 89 points, good for second place in the Central Division. They will play the Manitoba Moose in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals beginning Friday, April 28th at 7 pm in Winnipeg.

