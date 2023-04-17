Wolf Pack Recall Goaltender Parker Gahagen

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Parker Gahagen from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Gahagen, 29, has posted a record of 17-8-1 in 33 games with the Icemen this season. He's also recorded a .911 save percentage, 2.69 goals against average, and two shutouts in his first season with the club.

The native of Amherst, New York, played in two AHL games during the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Admirals, posting a record of 0-1-0 with a .906 save percentage. In 12 career AHL games with Admirals, Colorado Eagles, Toronto Marlies, and San Jose Barracuda, Gahagen has posted a record of 5-4-0 with an .885 save percentage.

During the 2021-22 season, Gahagen was 20-10-3 in 35 appearances with the ECHL's Florida Everblades, registering a .916 save percentage, 2.32 goals against average, and four shutouts. He helped lead the club to a 2022 Kelly Cup Championship.

In 100 career ECHL games, Gahagen has a record of 57-26-5 to go with a .920 save percentage, 2.31 goals against average, and ten shutouts. He has suited up for the Icemen, Everblades, Utah Grizzlies, and Newfoundland Growlers.

The Wolf Pack are BACK in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015! Single game tickets for Game two of the Calder Cup Playoffs go on sale today at 12:00 p.m. Game two will be at the XL Center this Friday, April 21st, at 7:05 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Calder Cup Playoff ticket strips are currently on sale for the entire 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

