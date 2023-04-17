Bid on Game-Worn Rockford Hockey Club Specialty Jerseys
April 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
For our April 2 game, we celebrated the kick-off of the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary by wearing special Rockford Hockey Club sweaters. Now you can get your hands on a game-issued or game-worn autographed
Options include Lukas Reichel, Isaak Phillips, Arvid Soderblom, Hammy Hog, and a host of other game-worn or game-issued autographed jerseys. Plus, bid on a "Customize Your Own" RHC jersey!
Auction runs from now through Friday with a portion of the proceeds going to Rockford Hockey Club and a portion to the IceHogs Community Fund. Bid now: bit.ly/HogsRHC2.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2023
- Mitch Love Named AHL Coach of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
- Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey, Gibson Released from ATO - Hershey Bears
- Skyler Brind'Amour Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Calgary's Mitch Love Voted Winner of Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- CV Firebirds vs. Tucson Roadrunners Playoff Preview - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: First Round against the Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Recalls Goaltender Dylan Wells and Reassigns Defenseman Dawson Barteaux to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Bid on Game-Worn Rockford Hockey Club Specialty Jerseys - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport's Chris Terry Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Terry Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Bridgeport Islanders
- Predators Assign Seven to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Joe Carroll to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Recall Goaltender Parker Gahagen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Bid on Game-Worn Rockford Hockey Club Specialty Jerseys
- IceHogs Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-1 Win in Milwaukee
- IceHogs Announce Schedule for First Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
- IceHogs Chase Playoff Slot in Regular Season Finale against Admirals
- Reichel Scores Twice in Hogs' 3-2 Loss