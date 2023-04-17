Bid on Game-Worn Rockford Hockey Club Specialty Jerseys

April 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







For our April 2 game, we celebrated the kick-off of the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary by wearing special Rockford Hockey Club sweaters. Now you can get your hands on a game-issued or game-worn autographed

Options include Lukas Reichel, Isaak Phillips, Arvid Soderblom, Hammy Hog, and a host of other game-worn or game-issued autographed jerseys. Plus, bid on a "Customize Your Own" RHC jersey!

Auction runs from now through Friday with a portion of the proceeds going to Rockford Hockey Club and a portion to the IceHogs Community Fund. Bid now: bit.ly/HogsRHC2.

