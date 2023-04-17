Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey, Gibson Released from ATO

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey. Additionally, the Bears released goaltender Mitchell Gibson from his amateur tryout agreement as he returns to Harvard University to finish schooling.

After missing the majority of the season due to injury, Bjorklund, 20, made his professional debut for South Carolina last Saturday, earning a 5-4 shootout victory over Jacksonville. He stopped 24 shots, and also denied three-of-four attempts in the shootout to earn his first pro victory.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Prior to turning pro, he finished his junior career with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2021-22, posting a 8-36-2 record with a 4.26 goals-against average, and a .877 save percentage. In 96 career games in the WHL with Medicine Hat, Bjorklund is 40-48-4 with three shutouts, a 3.50 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage.

Bjorklund will wear #1 for Hershey.

The Hershey Bears 2023 Playoffs are sponsored by Penn State Health, and playoff ticket information and an Atlantic Division Semifinals series schedule will be shared as soon as it is available. Fans are asked to continue to checkHersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest update.

About the Hershey Bears: The Hershey Bears have been proud members of the American Hockey League since the 1938-39 season, making them the longest continuously operating member club of the league still playing in its original city. The Bears have won the Calder Cup 11 times, the most of any AHL franchise. The Bears are the AHL affiliate of the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League, and are affiliated with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. Visit www.HersheyBears.com and follow Hershey Bears on our social media channels for ongoing team and schedule updates.

About Hershey Entertainment & Resorts: Hershey Entertainment & Resorts (HE&R) is a world-class entertainment and hospitality company dedicated to preserving the legacy of Milton S. Hershey. Founded in 1927 by Milton S. Hershey, HE&R and its subsidiaries own and/or operate the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex, Hersheypark Arena & Stadium, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, Hershey Bears hockey team, Giant Center, The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, Hersheypark Camping Resort, The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Country Club, and Hershey Golf Collection. For additional information about HE&R, visit www.HersheyPA.com.

Trademarks appearing in bold are owned or used by Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company under license or with permission. All rights reserved.

