Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Joe Carroll to PTO

April 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Joe Carroll to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Carroll, 22, has skated in nine games with the Belleville Senators this season recording three goals and two assists. He has also appeared in 23 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL posting 13 games and nine assists. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward has played in 12 career AHL games, all with the Senators, in 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Prior to his professional career, Carroll skated in 226 career OHL games with the Peterborough Petes and Soo Greyhounds recording 142 points (68g, 74a).

