Dallas Recalls Goaltender Dylan Wells and Reassigns Defenseman Dawson Barteaux to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been recalled by Dallas.

Additionally, defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Wells, 25, has appeared in three games for Texas since he was acquired in a trade March 2. He made his Stars debut March 8 at Bakersfield, stopping 33 of 39 shots in a 6-5 loss. Wells also earned a pair of wins during a stint with the Steelheads, going 2-0-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .934 SV%.

The goaltender went 9-6-1 for the Rockford IceHogs with a 2.96 goals-against average and .905 save percentage before joining the Stars. Wells made his NHL debut for the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 5, a relief appearance at Winnipeg, where he stopped 12 of 13 shots.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of St. Catharines, Ontario was originally selected by Edmonton in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Barteaux, 23, compiled 24 points (2-22- 24) and a plus-five rating in 62 games for the Steelheads this season. The third-year pro also appeared in two games for Texas, making his season debut Apr. 8 at Tucson.

He skated in 30 games for Texas last season, posting one goal and two assists, while adding eight assists in 11 games for the Steelheads in 2021-22. Barteaux also had two points (1-1- 2) in 25 games as a rookie for the Stars in 2020-21.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Foxwarren, Manitoba was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

