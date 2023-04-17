CV Firebirds vs. Tucson Roadrunners Playoff Preview

Birds of opposing feathers hit the playoffs together as the Firebirds make their franchise postseason debut versus the Tucson Roadrunners in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 'Birds (48-17-5-2) finished the regular season with the second-most points in the AHL and nabbed the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, while the Roadrunners (30-33-8-1) locked in the division's seventh and final playoff berth.

The opening round of the best-of-three series gets underway on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) with Game 2 set for Friday, April 21 at 7:00. If necessary, a Game 3 rubber match will be played on Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m.

All games will be played on the Firebirds' home ice of Acrisure Arena.

Ready for some playoff hockey? Sharpen the blades with this postseason preview.

Of Form, Foe and Home

Tucson holds a special place in Firebirds' history, having served as the opponent in the unveiling of Acrisure Arena on December 18, 2022. True to home form, CV won that duel 4-2, though the Roadrunners did battle back two days' later at Acrisure in a 3-2 win.

Over the course of the season, CV owned a 6-2 game edge over their desert neighbors, though the squads met just twice in 2023 and haven't faced off since a 3-1 'Birds home win on February 15.

Losses of late further narrate the Roadrunners' season. Tucson didn't win a regular season game in April and is a mere 3-4-2-1 in their past 10. On paper, the road series looks to be unkind to the visitors, as CV's inaugural season resulted in the AHL's best home ice mark (26-7-1-2).

Special Feathers

Special Teams look to prove a key factor in the series, as denoted by some crucial metrics.

The Firebirds were strong all year long on the Power Play; at season's end, CV charted fifth in the Western Conference in the category, scoring at a 20.3% clip. The 'Birds' 58 Power Play goals on the season were good for third in the conference.

Inversely, Tucson struggled mightily with the man advantage, tallying a mere 16.1% mark on the Power Play, which ranked them 15th in the West; of the AHL's 32 clubs, just two had a lower clip in the category. The Roadrunners' Power Play was even worse on away ice, scoring a paltry 11.6% of the time, which charted last in the entire league.

While the Firebirds' Penalty Kill stat line was undone by some poor showing early in the season, the clip became stronger over the course of year as CV finished a solid seventh in the West with a Kill percentage of 82.6.

Tucson completed the campaign with a Kill mark of 80.5%, charting a modest 11th in the conference; the 56 goals against on the Kill allowed by the 'Runners was 10th most in the AHL.

X-Factors

Offensively, Tucson is not to be taken lightly, with their 219 goals charting eight in the Western Conference.

Leading the charge was forward Michael Carcone, this season's America Hockey League scoring champion with 85 points (31 goals and 54 assists) and a First Team AHL All-Star. A veteran of 398 career regular season AHL games, the soon-to-be 27-year-old is among the league's most seasoned standouts, with 123 scores on his AHL resume'. In his six games versus the Firebirds this year, Carcone authored an impressive nine points, including a home hat trick on December the 13th and two more goals on December 20.

Aiding the Carcone cause is winger Adam Cracknell, who will turn 38 (yup) this summer. A vet of 691 career AHL games (and 42 more Calder Cup playoff games) since debuting in 2005-06, Cracknell showed no slow this season, with a 53-point year.

For the Firebirds, a debut season of 257 team goals (third-best in the league) has shown some offensive pause of late, with CV netting a four-score tally but once in April and scoring just two goals across their last eight periods heading into the postseason.

Look for that to change.

By virtue of late-season scheduling catch-up, the 'Birds pushed 10 games through the last 18 days of the regular season. Translation: The boys were flying with some weary wings, and no doubt showed as much at times. The three-day window between season's end and playoff's onset should provide some necessary nest and rest for the playoff debut.

Seemingly needing little respite, however, is CV forward Tye Kartye. Fresh off being named the league "Rookie of the Month" for March before subsequently being named to the league's All Rookie Team (alongside 'Birds' defenseman, Ryker Evans), Katye led all AHL rooks in scoring this year, with 57 points. Since Feb. 10, the sizzling scorer went back-to-back games sans a point on just one occasion. In his past three versus Tucson, Kartye tallied two goals and an assist.

Recently reassigned Shane Wright - the fourth overall pick in the '22 draft - has yet to score in his three-game CV return. Appearing increasingly comfortable on AHL ice, one goal could lead to bunches for the 19-year-old, whose 141 career games in the OHL resulted in a superb 86 goals.

On April 14, the Firebirds welcomed back the services of netminder Joey Daccord, who returned to the desert after his third seasonal stint with the Seattle Kraken. On the year, Daccord was 26-8-3 between the pipes, coupled with a Goals Against Average of 2.38, charting fifth in the AHL. In six games against the Roadrunners this year, Daccord was 4-2, though he did allow 19 goals in those six games (said stats are, however, a bit skewed by seven goals allowed on December 13).

There's no equalizer as great in the hockey postseason as a premier goalie, and, in Daccord, the 'Birds have an NHL-ready talent to trust in close games.

"Firebirds Insider" Prediction

Despite a sub .500 record and a suspect goalie in Tyler Parks (who has allowed at least three goals in seven of his past eight starts) the Roadrunners are not to be taken lightly. Filled with veteran savvy and some legit scoring prowess, Tucson could present a test belying its standing.

The Firebirds, however, are the deserved and decided favorites in this series. Home ice has served the franchise extremely well throughout the debut campaign, and the Stanley Cup title experience of head coach Dan Bylsma will have CV ready for the new road ahead.

Scoring early - and energizing substantial Acrisure crowds - will undoubtedly aid the cause, allowing the 'Birds to lean late-game on the stellar Daccord, along with a stout defensive unit which recently welcomed back the seasoned services of underrated Gustav Olofsson. Prediction: Firebirds win in three games.

