Skyler Brind'Amour Joins Checkers on PTO

April 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another forward has joined Charlotte's roster for the playoff run, as Skyler Brind'Amour has inked a professional tryout with the Checkers.

Brind'Amour, 23, finished up his college career with 76 points (23g, 53a) in 145 games over four seasons at Quinnipiac. He helped lead the Bobcats to a National Championship in his senior season, posting 32 points in 41 games and tying for fourth on the team with 14 goals.

Brind'Amour - the son of former NHLer Rod Brind'Amour - was originally selected by Edmonton in the sixth round of the 2017 draft.

