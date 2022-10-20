Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe to Charlotte
October 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have their captain back, as the Panthers have assigned Zac Dalpe to Charlotte.
The veteran forward began the season on Florida's non-roster list, but is now cleared to join the Checkers. Dalpe, who led the team with 30 goals last season, jumps onto a Charlotte squad that won each of its first two games this season and is heading into a two-game set against the Hershey Bears this weekend.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2022
- Cossa Among Those Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Abbotsford Canucks at Coachella Valley Firebirds Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Johnny Gargano VIP Meet and Greet Announced - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Amazon to Present Amazon Community Heroes Program - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Pink in the Rink Presented by Upstate Cancer Center October 28 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Introduce Additional Details for Opening Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 4-3, to the Bakersfield Condors at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.