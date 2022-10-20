Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe to Charlotte

The Checkers have their captain back, as the Panthers have assigned Zac Dalpe to Charlotte.

The veteran forward began the season on Florida's non-roster list, but is now cleared to join the Checkers. Dalpe, who led the team with 30 goals last season, jumps onto a Charlotte squad that won each of its first two games this season and is heading into a two-game set against the Hershey Bears this weekend.

