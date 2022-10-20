Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2022-23 Home Opening Weekend Festivities

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today details regarding the club's 2022-23 Home Opening Weekend including the team's "Home Opening Night" on Friday, October 28, and the team's second annual "Celebration of Diwali" on Saturday, October 29.

Both game nights will include unique post-game events inside the arena including live music and opportunities to meet and greet with select Abbotsford Canucks players and hockey personnel.

HOME OPENING NIGHT OCTOBER 28

The Abbotsford Canucks will be kicking off the team's first home game of the season with a "Happy Half Hour" via the Gate 1 Plaza for Season Ticket Members. Season Ticket Members can access the venue via Gate 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m with unique food and beverage and merchandise opportunities available prior to 6pm.

Other special activations include:

Grimm's Fine Foods will be providing complimentary smokin' sizzlers for the first 1,000 fans in attendance

Canucks Alumni will be on-site to meet and greet with fans as they enter

Local singer and songwriter Greg Neufeld will be performing throughout the evening, including a post-game set

Special pre-game ceremony

A limited-edition commemorative four pack is available for this game only for $199 including four (4) tickets and four (4) hats.

SECOND ANNUAL CELEBRATION of DIWALI OCTOBER 29

The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to celebrate Diwali supported by presenting partners Jags Furniture, Abby Wedding Decor, Sher Atta, Nanak Foods and RED FM. Diwali Night will highlight a variety of local South Asian cultural elements and activations throughout the evening, highlighted by the Abbotsford Canucks' first Diwali Limited Edition warmup jerseys. This jersey has been designed designed by local South Asian visual artist, Sandeep Johal.

Other special activations include:

Special Diwali-themed activations throughout the concourse and outdoor plaza, including Henna artists, craft tables, a South Asian marketplace and a themed photobooth

International Bhangra producer DJ Heer will be in attendance

Performances by Bhangra Dancing School (Rangla Punjab) and Dhol performers

Kirti Arneja will be signing the national anthems as well as performing throughout the evening

A limited edition Diwali ticket package is available for this game only including two (2) tickets and two (2) Diwali t-shirts for $76.

About Diwali:

The commemoration of Diwali is the festival of lights, an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. Originating in India, Diwali is celebrated all over the world. During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps) and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar.

Diwali encourages a strong sense of unity with communities sharing food and gifts among friends, family, and those in need. Firework displays are presented in the community to highlight celebrations and show light triumph over darkness. Diwali means "row of lighted lamps" with light symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty and knowledge over ignorance.

