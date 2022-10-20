Bridgeport Islanders Introduce Additional Details for Opening Weekend

October 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced details for opening weekend at Total Mortgage Arena, which features a two-game set on Saturday, Oct. 22nd (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 23rd (3 p.m.).

The celebration of a new season begins with Islanders Fan Fest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, counting down to puck drop for the 2022-23 home opener against Montreal's affiliate, the Laval Rocket. The Total Mortgage Arena Plaza, located directly outside the main entrance, will host food trucks as well as a street hockey rink, and the acoustic duo, "The Hooch," will perform live.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first 2,500 fans will receive a 2022-23 magnet schedule. The game also features the inaugural series of Bridgeport Islanders Mystery Pucks, where a limited number of replica pucks, signed by various players, will be available for purchase for $20. Each puck is wrapped and autograph concealed.

The Islanders are proud to partner with Alpha Community Services YMCA during the home opener this season, which will benefit as the first Nonprofit of the Night. Fans are encouraged to bring unused toiletry items such as shampoo, conditioner, bar and liquid soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant to be entered to win a Bridgeport Islanders player signed puck and four tickets to an upcoming game. Donations can be made to the YMCA table in the plaza.

A branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, Alpha Community Services is a Bridgeport area pioneer in providing services dedicated to the homeless. They manage the largest family emergency shelter in Connecticut and provide supportive services to more than 400 clients each year.

On Sunday, Oct. 23rd, the Islanders continue opening weekend with their first meeting against the New York Rangers' affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the first 2,500 fans will take home an Islanders rally towel.

