Henderson Silver Knights Fall, 4-3, to the Bakersfield Condors at Home

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 4-3, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at The Dollar Loan Center. Forward Kyle Marino scored his first AHL goal, while defenseman Daniil Miromanov collected two points in his return to the lineup.

The Condors opened scoring first. Yanni Kaldis netted a power play goal two minutes into the first period.

But Marino responded quickly with a goal at 12:14. Assisted by Mason Primeau and Miromanov, he fired in a slapshot into the top corner of the net to tie the game at one. The goal marked not only his first point as a Silver Knight, but also his first career AHL goal.

The game would remain scoreless for the remainder of the first period.

Sheldon Rempal gave the Silver Knights the lead in the second. He scored a power play goal early in the period, collecting in a cross-ice pass from Miromanov and burying it to make it a 2-1 game. Sakari Manninen collected a secondary assist on the play.

The Condors scored a buzzer-beating goal from Michael Kesselring, tying the game heading into the third period.

Kesselring scored again for the Condors with six minutes to go in the game, giving Bakersfield a 3-2 lead. Klim Kostin would then extend it to 4-2, scoring with two minutes to go.

With the extra skater on, Pavel Dorofeyev, assisted by Brendan Brisson and Kaeden Korczak, scored with just seconds to go. But although he brought the Knights back within one, time expired before the team had a chance at a second offensive rush. The game finished at 4-3.

The Silver Knights will continue their season away on Saturday, Oct. 22, in San Jose. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m., and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game and AHLTV.

