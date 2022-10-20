Johnny Gargano VIP Meet and Greet Announced

October 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Get ready to have a bodyslamming good time when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcome JOHNNNY GARGANO for WWE Night on Saturday, November 5 when we face off with the Hershey Bears at 6:05pm.

WWE Superstar JOHNNY GARGANO will be in the building for the game (subject to change), getting ready for WWE Monday Night Raw on November 7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fans can purchase a special VIP meet and greet opportunity with Gargano, which includes a photo with the 'Rebel Heart' and the opportunity for one autograph.

VIP Packages, which include a ticket to the game plus the meet and greet, are just $65. Fans who already have tickets to the game can add on the VIP opportunity for $40.

A ticket to the game is required to take part in the meet and greet, and only 100 VIP opportunities will be made available.

Fans can call 570-208-7367 to purchase tickets to the game and/or the meet and greet, can purchase.

All fans are encouraged to dress up like their favorite past or present WWE Superstar and take part in our costume contest on the concourse for a chance to win tickets to Monday Night RAW!

Fans can also have their photos taken with the Raw Women's Championship during the contest.

VIP packages and add ons are available exclusively through the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins front office by calling 570-208-7367, or.

Monday Night Raw returns to Wilkes-Barre for the first time in more than five years on Monday, November 7. Tickets for the event start at just $20 and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.