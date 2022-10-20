Anton Blidh Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

October 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Anton Blidh has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Blidh has skated in one game with the Eagles and one game with the Avalanche this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound winger has produced four goals and eight assists in 71 NHL games with Colorado and the Boston Bruins. Selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the 27-year-old has also amassed 46 goals and 42 assists in 279 career AHL games with the Eagles and Providence Bruins.

Colorado will be back in action when they return home to take on the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, October 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

