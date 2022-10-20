San Diego Gulls Announce 2022-23 Television Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls and FOX 5 San Diego announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's local television schedule for the 2022-23 AHL season. Throughout the San Diego region, two upcoming games will air live on FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers, with additional broadcasts to be added at a later date.

The initial two-game television schedule kicks off as San Diego hosts the Ontario Reign on Friday, Oct. 21 (7 p.m. PT) in the club's Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union. It continues with the team's annual Winter Wonderland Night, featuring the time-honored AHL tradition of the "Teddy Bear Toss", brought to fans by Palomar Health, on Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners (7 p.m. PT).

Andy Zilch returns as the Gulls' play-by-play announcer and is in his fifth season as the club's broadcaster. Zilch will once again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst B.J. MacPherson, who will call his eighth season of Gulls hockey. MacPherson played 774 games of professional hockey in the AHL, West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and International Hockey League (IHL) from 1994-2001. He was a member of the WCHL Gulls from 1996-2001, where he scored 137-208=345 points and won four Taylor Cup championships with San Diego.

Troy Hirsch, FOX 5 News Sports Director, returns to serve as host on each broadcast during the game and with the FOX 5 Sports Final prior to and immediately following select telecasts.

Below is a list of Gulls televised games:

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Friday, Oct. 21 ONTARIO 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 17 tucson 7 p.m. PT

