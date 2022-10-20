PPL Center Becomes Certified Sensory Inclusive

October 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - PPL Center has partnered with KultureCity to make Lehigh Valley Phantoms games and other programs and events sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue that visit PPL Center.

The certification process entailed PPL Center staff being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment, at the Phoebe Ministries Guest Services Desk inside PPL Center.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions (1 in 6 individuals). One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in a sports & entertainment venue. With its new certification, PPL Center is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event at the arena.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at PPL Center.

"Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the PPL Center is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We're honored to partner with PPL Center to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests!" Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity.

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues in 6 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/ Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers' Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.