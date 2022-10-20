Cossa Among Those Reassigned to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned defenseman Seth Barton and goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Grand Rapids Griffins reassigned Trenton Bliss to the Walleye.

On Oct. 19 during his professional debut, Cossa tied Mathieu Chouinard (15th by Ottawa in 1998) as the highest-drafted goalie to play for Grand Rapids. The Griffins have had only one other first-round netminder in Tom McCollum (30th by Detroit in 2008). Cossa made 21 saves during his debut against the Milwaukee Admirals en route to recording his first professional victory in a 3-2 game. The 19-year-old currently ranks fourth in the AHL among qualified rookie goaltenders with a 2.00 goals against average.

Barton, 23, is a former third-round selection by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The second-year pro has seen action in 24 AHL games, totaling seven points (1-6-7) and six penalty minutes. Barton also spent some time with Toledo during the 2021-22 campaign and registered one assist in five appearances.

Bliss is in the midst of his rookie campaign after signing a two-year contract with the Griffins last March. The Appleton, Wis., native, suited up for three games with Grand Rapids last season before suffering an injury in early April that kept him sidelined for the rest of the campaign. In four seasons with Michigan Tech University, Bliss registered 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 contests.

