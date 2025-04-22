Pair of Big Innings Propels Mussels Past Threshers 8-3

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels picked up an 8-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark, moving into a share of first place in the FSL West standings.

The Mussels (9-7) have now won three straight games to tie the Threshers (9-7) atop the Western Division leaderboard.

Clearwater opened the scoring in the first, as catcher Eduardo Tait deposited the first pitch he saw over the right field stands to put his team ahead 2-0. Mussels starter Dylan Questad (1-0) then bounced back and retired the next six men he faced. The homer was the lone hit Questad would yield in his five innings of work.

Thresher starter Sam Highfill (1-1) sat down each of the first 10 Mussel hitters to come to the plate. That all changed with one out in the fourth. Jose Salas, making his first rehab appearance of the season, doubled down the right field line to give Fort Myers its first base runner. Yasser Mercedes followed with a two-run home run to left, his first of the year, tying the game 2-2. Poncho Ruiz then singled to left to make it three straight Mussel hits. Jose Rodriguez followed with a two-run homer of his own, putting the Mussels ahead 4-2. All four hits had triple digit exit velocities, with Salas and Rodriguez both recording exit velocities of 113 mph.

Still leading by that score in the sixth, Fort Myers took advantage of some command issues from rehabber Erubiel Armenta. After a groundout to open the frame, Armenta walked Ruiz and Rodriguez to set up first and second. Daniel Pena then doubled down the left field line, scoring both runners and making it 6-2. Walks to Jay Thomason and Miguel Briceno loaded the bases for Yohander Martinez. Martinez singled up the middle, plating Pena and Thomason to extend the lead 8-2.

The bullpen of Hunter Hoopes, Liam Rocha, and Tyler Stasiowski combined to allow one run on four hits while striking out seven batters across four innings. Fort Myers pitching totalled 13 strikeouts to three walks on the night.

The Mussels return to action on Wednesday, April 23, for game two of the series. Eli Jones (1-1, 3.14) starts for Fort Myers. First pitch against the Threshers is set for 12 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

