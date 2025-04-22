Hammerheads Fall to Cardinals in First "Dual of the Dean" Matchup of 2025

JUPITER, FL - A late rally for the Jupiter Hammerheads (7-9) fell just short in a 7-5 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals (10-6) on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. PJ Morlando hit his first professional home run in his first professional home game and season debut. Natanael Polanco shined on the mound after he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief in his best outing of the season.

Palm Beach opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. Travis Honeyman reached on a double and then Cade McGee brought him home on an RBI single back up the middle of the infield. McGee stole second base which allowed him to score on a Josh Kross RBI single to center field to make it 2-0 Cardinals.

Both pitching staffs held the game scoreless through the top of the sixth inning. Palm Beach got 4 2/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts from starting pitcher Leonel Sequera while relief pitcher Natanael Polanco threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings for Jupiter and recorded three strikeouts.

Jupiter tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. After three straight walks to lead off the inning, Dillon Head hit a hard line drive back up the middle infield for an RBI single. Later in the frame, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart lifted a sacrifice fly to left field and Carter Johnson came into score to tie the game at 2-2 after the sixth inning.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the Cardinals retook the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Yordalin Pena and Luis Pino started the inning with back-to-back singles off of Chase Centala (L, 2-1). Sammy Hernandez laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both base runners, then Deniel Ortiz brought home Pena on a sacrifice fly to center field. Anyelo Encarnacion followed with an RBI double to give Palm Beach a 4-2 lead after the top of the eighth.

The Hammerheads got a run back in the bottom of the eighth inning. Morlando hit his first professional home run, a solo shot to left center field off of a Joseph King (W, 1-0) changeup which cut the Jupiter deficit to 4-3.

Palm Beach got some cushion on their lead in the top of the ninth inning. Pena crushed a three-run homer to left field, his second home run of the season, which gave Palm Beach a 7-3 lead after the top of the ninth inning.

Jupiter mounted a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Down to their final out, Abrahan Ramirez and Carter Johnson hit consecutive RBI singles, which cut the deficit to 7-5. However, Angel Cuenca (S, 1) got Morlando to strike out looking to end the ballgame.

Jupiter and Palm Beach continue the Fins vs. Feathers matchup for game two on Wednesday, April 23rd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

