Munoz's Three-Hit Game, Defensive Gems Spark Jays Past Tarpons

April 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays topped the Tampa Tarpons 6-3 on Tuesday evening backed by timely hitting in game one of their six-game series at The Tank.

RHP Khal Stephen (5 IP, 2 R, 2 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 5 K) fired five frames and allowed a pair of runs with five strikeouts. Over his first four professional starts, the Blue Jays No. 10 prospect has posted a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings of work with 25 strikeouts and two walks. Stephen ranks among Florida State League leaders with 25 K (1st), 1.29 ERA (5th), 0.71 WHIP (5th), and .176 BA (7th).

LHP Javen Coleman (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K) picked up his first professional save, hurling two shutout frames with a strikeout in relief. Over his last four outings combined, Coleman has thrown 7.2 innings with 13 strikeouts and a 3.52 ERA. Coleman topped out at 94.2 MPH on his sinker

RF Yeuni Munoz (3-for-5, R, 2B) tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game in the win. Munoz was also responsible for throwing out the would-be go-ahead run at home plate by firing a bullet home at 95.4 MPH for his second outfield assist of the season. Munoz extended his hit streak to five games, over which he is 11-for-21 (.524) with nine RBI, eight runs, three home runs, and two doubles.

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-4, RBI) laced an RBI single in the 4th inning to make it 2-1 Blue Jays as part of a two-hit day. Beltre notched his team-leading seventh multi-hit game of the season. Beltre has reached base in 12 of 13 games played this season for Dunedin and has hit safely in five straight contests.

CF Braden Barry (2-for-4, 2 RBI) recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season, which included a two-run single in the 8th inning to extend Dunedin's lead to 6-3. Barry extended his hit streak to seven games and has reached base in all 12 games played this season. Over his seven-game hit streak, Barry is batting .367 with seven runs, three doubles, and two RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.