Randel Clemente Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week

April 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday, April 21, that Palm Beach Cardinals pitcher Randel Clemente has been named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 14-20. This is Clemente's first Pitcher of the Week award as well as the first Palm beach Cardinal to receive this award this season.

Clemente showed out in two outings this series against the Clearwater Threshers, adding up to 4 innings with no hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. He has appeared in five games this season, with an 6.75 ERA across 6.2 innings pitched.

Clemente is in his fourth season the the Cardinals organization since being signed as an international free agent in 2020. The Dominican Republic native had 19 outings with Palm Beach last season, ending with a 9.82 ERA across 22 innings pitched. Prior to his time on Palm Beach, Clemente played in the Dominican Summer League and the Florida Complex League with the Cardinals organization. He played 74 games with a 5.23 ERA across 98 innings pitched.

The Beachbirds are back home this week playing against their neighbors, the Jupiter Hammerheads, for the first time this season. Join us for family friendly fun!

Tuesday, April 22nd at 6:30 PM: Two for One Tuesday- Get two tickets for the price of one ($15) every Tuesday!

Wednesday, April 23rd at 6:30 PM: Silver Sluggers - Fans 55 and older, join us for Silver Sluggers night! Call our Ticket Office at 561-630-1828 to learn more about the best senior deal in Palm Beach County.

Thursday, April 24th at 6:30 PM: Thirsty Thursday- Available to fans 21 and older, buy our Thirsty Thursday package and joins us for $1, $2, and $3 drink specials! Call our Ticket Office at 561-630-1828 to learn more.

Friday, April 25th at 6:30PM: Family-4-Pack- Families, this one is for you! Buy our $50 ticket package and receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, and a bucket of popcorn to share!

Saturday, April 26th at 6:30 PM: Star Wars Night presented by Metals Mint and Kid's Club- May the force be with you this Saturday night as the Palm Beach Cardinals square off against the Jupiter Hammerheads! Meet your favorite intergalactic characters while also enjoying the fun of a Kid's Club Saturday, PLUS stick around for post game FIREWORKS!

