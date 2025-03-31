Beginning in 2025, All Jupiter and Palm Beach Home Games to be Broadcast on MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and Bally Sports Live

March 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - For the first time, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will broadcast all home games for the Jupiter Hammerheads (Class-A, Miami Marlins) and the Palm Beach Cardinals (Class-A, St. Louis Cardinals) on MiLB.TV starting in 2025. Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will have VirtCh: A Visua Experience remotely produce all video broadcasts.

"We are thrilled to provide our fans with MiLB.TV video broadcasts for the first time ever at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium," said General Manager Mike Bauer. "Thanks to the support of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals organizations, this will enhance the fan experience and provide another avenue for our fans to follow our teams and top prospects in Jupiter."

Starting this season, all Jupiter and Palm Beach games will be available to stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app, and on Ballysports.com. Fans will also be able to watch on MLB.TV, the MiLB App and website, the MLB App, and club websites with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (including MLB Audio). Hammerheads and Cardinals games can also be streamed on connected devices, including mobile devices, with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription. Free audio broadcasts will be available on the MiLB App and the Jupiter and Palm Beach websites.

"I am excited for the implementation of video broadcasting here at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and to finally bring Jupiter and Palm Beach home games to MiLB.TV," said Broadcasting and Media Relations Coordinator Brennan Erlandsen. "After back-to-back seasons of championship baseball at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, it is time that our fans get to watch our teams, top prospects, replays, and highlights whenever they can't make it to our ballpark. Video broadcasting is growing across all of minor league baseball and it's exciting that we will get to be a part of it."

Jupiter and Palm Beach are both scheduled to play 66 home games in 2025, including 30 times against one another in the "Dual of the Dean" series for a total of 131 scheduled regular season games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (the Palm Beach Cardinals will play one game at Holman Stadium at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex on April 15th against the Clearwater Threshers to celebrate "Jackie Robinson Day"). During games played between Jupiter and Palm Beach, the home team will be the broadcast host on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and audio platforms.

The Florida State League season begins on Friday, April 4th, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. when the 2024 Florida State League champion Palm Beach Cardinals host the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Jupiter Hammerheads home opener takes place on Tuesday, April 8th when they host the Dunedin Blue Jays at 6:30 p.m. All broadcasts at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will begin 10 minutes prior to the scheduled first pitch time. For all schedules, promotions, and other information, please visit RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com. To find out more about the teams, visit the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals websites.

