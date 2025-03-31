Mets Hosting Hammerheads for Opening Weekend Series

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets open their 37th season in franchise history with a three-game home series Friday-Sunday at Clover Park vs. the Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins Single-A affiliate).

First pitch on Friday for Opening Night is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 beer. Every Friday is Vets at the Mets with all veterans and active military receiving free admission courtesy of Baron Real Estate.

Friday also features the return of the Friday Family Fan Club. For $48 members receive a ticket to all Friday home games, free parking on Fridays and a 25 percent discount on concessions and merchandise on Fridays (minimum two members).

Friday is also the first Platinum Silver Sluggers game. Members receive a ticket, free parking and a soda/water.

The Mets are 22-14 all time on Opening Day, including an 18-9 record at home.

Saturday is Donate Life Night. The Mets will wear special jerseys to honor organ doners. The game-worn jerseys will be autographed and posted for auction at stluciemets.com/auction. All proceeds go towards Logan's UnparALLeled Legacy. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

There will be a spectacular fireworks show following Saturday's game.

The series will conclude with a Sunday matinee. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. Sundays at Clover Park are Little League Day. All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Tickets for all three Opening Weekend games (and all other home games this season) are available at stluciemets.com or in person at the Box Office. This week the Box Office is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Parking is $5 + tax per vehicle.

