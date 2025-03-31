Mighty Mussels Announce 2025 Opening Night Roster, Featuring Three Top 30 Prospects

March 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have announced their 2025 Opening Night roster.

The roster is highlighted by three players on the Twins Top 30 Prospect list on MLB Pipeline. Left-handed pitcher Dasan Hill (No. 13) is the top ranked prospect on the roster. He is joined by outfielder Yasser Mercedes (No. 20) and infielder Dameury Pena (No. 25).

The roster features 15 pitchers and 14 position players. Thirteen of the 29 players suited up for the Mussels in 2024.

Hill was selected by the Twins with the 69th overall pick in the 2024 draft out Grapevine High School in Texas. The 19-year-old southpaw did not appear at any level following the draft last summer. Hill stands at 6-foot-5 and has a four-pitch mix highlighted a mid-90's fastball and low 80's sweeper. "Dasan is a young player who will be learning the ins and outs of a full season affiliate," Mussels' manager Seth Feldman said. "He has some good stuff that he brings to the table, and it will be a continuous learning process for him."

Mercedes, a 20-year-old outfielder from Puerto Rico, tore up the Florida Complex League last season, earning a promotion to the Mussels in late July. He slashed .331/.421/.568 in 51 games with the FCL Twins. Mercedes also connected on 26 extra-base-hits and stole 18 bags in 23 attempts. His sample size with the Mussels was limited to just 10 games after an injury ended his season in August. After going 5-for-40 at the plate, Mercedes will look to establish himself early in his first full year with Fort Myers. "Mercedes is a hardworking and talented player," Feldman said. "Staying healthy is important, as is sticking with his process day in and day out."

Pena, a 19-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic, makes the jump to Low-A after appearing in 39 games at the complex level last year. Pena slashed .282/.386/.410 with eight extra-base-hits for the FCL Twins. He is a premium contact bat who has struck out in just 6.5% of his plate appearances over two years split between the Dominican Summer League and the FCL. "Pena will be learning the routine of full season affiliate ball and what it takes to be ready to go every night," Feldman said. "He has lots of upside at the plate."

Feldman takes over as the new Mussels' manager in 2025. He has managed several of the current Mussels over his five seasons in the Twins' organization. He led the DSL Twins for two years before spending the past three seasons in the FCL. "This is a group that has worked hard getting after it during spring training these last few months," Feldman added. "As a staff we are excited to work with this group and are ready to get the season rolling." Click here for more on the 2025 Mussels' coaching staff.

The Mighty Mussels open their season this Friday, April 4, on the road against the Palm Beach Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. The team heads home to Hammond Stadium for their home opener on Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. For single game ticket information, click here.

The Mussels' full roster is listed below.

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 2025 Roster

Pitchers

Kade Bragg

Michael Carpenter

Jason Doktorczyk

Jakob Hall

Dasan Hill

Hunter Hoopes

Eli Jones

Devin Kirby-Williams

Jacob Kisting

Dylan Questad

Liam Rocha

Irvin Romero

Michael Ross

Zander Sechrist

Tyler Stasiowski

Catchers

Poncho Ruiz

Daniel Pena

Jefferson Valladares

Infielders

Kevin Maitan

Peyton Carr

Angel Del Rosario

Dameury Pena

Isaac Pena

Jay Thomason

Outfielders

Miguel Briceno

Byron Chourio

Maddux Houghton

Yasser Mercedes

Jose Rodriguez

