Two Palm Beach Cardinals Players Named FSL Players of the Week Two Weeks in a Row

April 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Palm Beach infielder Cade McGee has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of April 4-April 6 after securing the game winning runs against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

The 22-year-old product of Texas Tech baseball started all three games of Opening Weekend, slashing .364/.462/1.000. McGee was responsible for 4 runs, 3 RBIs, and 2 homeruns, one of them being the game winning walk-off Cade delivered at the end of the series final on Sunday.

"I just wanted to secure that series win," McGee said. "During that last at bat, I was just looking to get a pitch I could do damage with and ended up getting it."

McGee joined the Palm Beach Cardinals last year after he was selected in the 9th round of the 2024 draft. He ended his season last year slashing .300/.417/.300 with 3 runs and 3 RBIs.

"I was super glad we were able to get that first series win to start the year," McGee said. " It's a good way to start the season and I'm excited to play my first full season."

Josh Kross has also been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for April 8-13 after a spectacular performance during their road series against the Bradenton Marauders.

He made appearance in five out of the six games on the road, and contributed a total of 7 runs, 8 hits, 9 RBIs, and 3 home runs, ultimately slashing .333/.387/.852.

Kross ended the season with Palm Beach last year after being drafted in the 6th round in 2024 out of the University of Cincinnati and was an incredible asset during their championship campaign.

At the start of their series against Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday, April 15, Josh Kross had a 6 RBI game and completed the cycle with a two run triple, a three run homerun, an RBI single, and a ground rule double. The homerun in Vero Beach marked his fourth homerun in four games.

Kross and the rest of the Palm Beach Cardinals continue their series against Clearwater April 16th at 6:30 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Buy tickets online at rogerdeanchevroletsatdium.com or at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Box Office.

