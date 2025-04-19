Sellout Crowd Silenced in 4-2 Setback

April 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas welcomed a throng of 3,550 to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for their largest gathering since 2019, but the Jupiter Hammerheads silenced the crowd and the Daytona bats as they spoiled the big gathering with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night.

Jupiter (6-8) broke open a tie game with a two-run, four-hit fifth inning and didn't look back as Daytona's (8-6) bid for a fifth straight win to open the series was thwarted.

After neither team scored in the first, Jupiter took the lead in the second. After a leadoff walk to Dillon Head, Andrew Salas laid down a bunt single, which was compounded by a throwing error that allowed Head to score all the way from first, with Salas ending up at third. However, Daytona starter Juan Martinez induced two groundouts, including an out at the plate, and a lineout to limit the damage to one run.

Trailing 1-0, Martinez settled down 1-2-3 third and fourth innings, finishing the fourth with his first two strikeouts of the night. Martinez threw 4.0 innings of one-hit ball in his first start of the year, allowing an unearned run, while walking two and striking out two in a no-decision.

In the fourth, Daytona finally put something together against Jupiter's Keyner Benitez. Carlos Sanchez led off by extending his hitting streak to nine games with an infield hit. With two outs, a hit batter brought Bernard Moon to the plate. Moon proceeded to line a hit to right-center to score Sanchez, tying the game at 1-1.

In the fifth, though, Jupiter dented the Daytona bullpen. After a leadoff single, Victor Ortega boomed an RBI triple to right-center, then scored on an RBI single from Abrahan Ramirez that put the Hammerheads in front, 3-1.

An inning later, Jupiter stretched the lead further with two outs, when Micah McDowell clubbed a solo home run that landed 407 feet away over the right field fence, putting Jupiter in front 4-1.

The Tortugas, though, rallied again in the sixth. With one out, Alfredo Duno double off the right field wall, then went to third on a Sammy Stafura hit. Esmith Pineda then reached on an error to bring home Duno, though Daytona drew no closer than that in the frame, leaving runners at second and third.

The rest of the way, Jupiter held Daytona at bay, as the Tortugas put two on in the eighth and one on in the ninth, but could not draw any closer, as the Hammerheads held on for a 4-2 win.

