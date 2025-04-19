Fort Myers Tosses Second Shutout of Series, Beats Bradenton 8-0

April 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Cole Peschl, Ivran Romero and Zander Sechrist combined to pitch the second shutout of the series as the Mighty Mussels downed the Bradenton Marauders 8-0 on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

Making his first professional start, Fort Myers (7-7) starter Cole Peschl (1-0) picked up the win after five scoreless innings. The 15th round pick in 2024 surrendered two hits and issued one walk on the night. Peschl struck out six batters while throwing 47 of his 65 pitches for strikes.

Ivran Romero came on in relief of Peschl in the sixth, striking out a pair of batters and retiring the side in order.

The final pitcher of the night for Fort Myers, Zander Sechrist, earned the save after tossing three shutdown innings, allowing two hits while striking out three.

Mussel pitchers combined to strikeout 11 Marauder batters, extending their Florida State League-leading total to 173 on the season. The Mussels team ERA now sits at a league leading 2.89, nearly a full run better than the next closest team at 3.68.

The Mussels pounced on Bradenton (5-9) starter Peyton Stumbo early, chasing him from the game before the end of the first inning. Yasser Mercedes set the tone out of the gate, roping a leadoff double to left. Jay Thomason was then hit by a pitch to put two on with nobody out.

Two batters later, Daniel Pena slashed a double down the left field line, scoring Mercedes to give the Mussels a 1-0 advantage.

Jose Rodriguez followed with an RBI fielder's choice as he drove in Thomason, moving the score to 2-0. Miguel Briceno then roped a double into right-center field, scoring Pena and making it 3-0.

Mussel shortstop Angel Del Rosario then singled to center, plating Rodriguez, pushing the Fort Myers lead to 4-0. The final run scoring hit of the inning came off the bat of Yohander Martinez, as he singled to drive in Briceno and make it 5-0.

Still leading by that score in the sixth, Thomason continued his tear at the plate, blasting a three-run home run to right field to extend the lead to 8-0. It was the third long ball of the series for Thomason with an exit velocity of 111 mph. He has now recorded an extra-base hit in four of the five games this week.

Fort Myers connected on a season high four extra-base hits in the win, while the defense played its first error free game of the series.

The final game of a six-game series is set to begin at 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium on Sunday. Jakob Hall (0-0, 12.27) will get the ball for Fort Myers, opposite Bradenton right-hander Jonawel Valdez. Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

