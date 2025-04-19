Marauders Shut out in 8-0 Loss to Mussels

April 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Fort Myers, Fla. - After a lengthy first inning, the Bradenton Marauders fell to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 8-0 on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels notched five hits, including three doubles, in the first to rally across five runs in the bottom of the first.

Still leading 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Jay Thomason launched a three-run homer to right to extend the Fort Myers lead and cap scoring at 8-0. Through the first five games of the series, Thomason has powered three longballs.

Marauders reliever Inmer Lobo recorded a strong-relief performance, tossing 3.1 shutout innings while fanning four hitters. Brennan Malone, Tyler Kennedy, and minor-league rehabber Burch Smith also provided scoreless outings.

Bradenton scattered four hits, including three extra-base knocks. Yordany De Los Santos led the way with a 2-for-4 night that included a first inning triple.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 5-9 on the season, while Fort Myers moved to 7-7. The two return to Hammond Stadium tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.