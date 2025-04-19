Daulton Varsho Assigned to Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment

April 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned outfielder Daulton Varsho to Class-A Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment beginning Saturday, April 19, ahead of Dunedin's 6:30 PM game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at TD Ballpark.

Varsho, who was named the 2024 American League Gold Glove winner for centerfield after leading all MLB outfielders with 28 defensive runs saved, underwent right rotator cuff surgery last September, prematurely ending his season.

He appeared in 12 Spring Training games for Toronto this year as a designated hitter, batting .242 with a .994 OPS and four home runs, including a homer on the first swing he took this spring.

After spending his first three MLB seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Varsho was acquired by the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 season in a trade for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno. Now entering his third season in Toronto, the Marshfield, Wisconsin native has tallied 38 home runs and 119 RBI across 294 games in a Blue Jays uniform.

Tickets for Saturday's game and all upcoming home games are available at dunedinbluejays.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.