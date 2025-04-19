Escobar Smacks Three Hits, Including Homer, in Threshers' Loss

April 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Despite the third three-hit game of the season for Aroon Escobar, the Clearwater Threshers (8-6) fell 4-2 in a Saturday evening showdown with the Palm Beach Cardinals (9-5) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Clearwater looks to salvage a split in the Sunday afternoon series finale.

Escobar started the game in spectacular fashion, sending the fourth pitch of the afternoon over the wall in left for a leadoff home run, giving the Threshers a 1-0 lead after the top half of the first inning. Palm Beach responded with a two-out RBI single to even the score after the first. The Cardinals scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to take their first lead, 2-1. They added a third run in the next frame, extending their lead to two runs heading into the sixth.

Palm Beach scored for the third consecutive inning in the sixth, growing their advantage to 4-1. Escobar led off the eighth with a single and advanced to second on a walk drawn by Dante Nori. Both runners moved up a bag on a ground ball, and then Kodey Shojinaga drove in Escobar on a ground out to cut the deficit to two runs. The Threshers had the go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth, but couldn't complete the comeback and fell 4-2 to Palm Beach

Zack Tukis allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings without recording a decision. Eli Trop (0-1) allowed one run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings to take the loss. Marty Gair allowed one run, one hit, one walk, and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Reese Dutton surrendered one run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Escobar had the seventh three-hit game of his professional career...He became the third Thresher to reach three home runs (Mathison, Tait) ...Shojinaga's hit streak ended at eight, but he has reached in all nine games he has played...Beltran has recorded a hit in four straight games...Gair's first professional strikeout ended his debut professional inning...The Threshers return to Palm Beach on Sunday, April 20, to conclude their series against the Palm Beach Cardinals...First pitch will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase ticketsThe hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

