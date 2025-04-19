Mets Enjoy Walk-Off Win 4-3 in 12 Innings Over Tarpons

April 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Tampa Tarpons 4-3 in 12 innings on Saturday night at Clover Park.

The Mets improved to 2-0 in extra inning games this season and celebrated their first walk-off win at home. A.J. Ewing hit a long fly ball to center field in the bottom of the 12th with Colin Houck at third base. The ball was hit plenty deep enough and the Tarpons let it drop just shy of the warning track. Houck jogged home to end the game as Ewing was credited with a RBI single.

The Mets winning hit was set up by the tremendous relief work of Chandler Marsh. The righty from the University of Georgia retired all six batters he faced across the 11th and 12th innings. He struck out five. Tampa's free runners on second base did not advance in either inning. Marsh was credited with the win. He has not allowed a base runner in 7.2 innings this season.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead to the top of the ninth. Engelth Urena hit a leadoff homer off Edgar Moreta to tie the game. The Mets had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. The winning run was on third base with no outs but Tarpons reliever Brandon Decker struck out two batters and got a popout on the infield to force extras.

Both teams scored their free runner in the 10th inning. Juan Matheus hit a RBI single in the top of the inning and Simon Juan scored from third base with one out on a wild pitch from Decker in the bottom half.

Both teams went down in order in the 11th inning.

Ewing went 3 for 4 with two walks (one intentional) a RBI and a run. He's batting .429 on the season.

Mets starter Will Watson turned in 5.0 excellent innings with one run on five hits. He struck out four.

Watson, Dylan Tebrake, Moreta and Marsh did not walk a single batter over 12 innings, one game after the Mets walked a season high 13 hitters on Friday.

The Mets (7-7) and Tarpons (7-7) play the finale of their six-game game series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. Fans can purchase Easter Brunch tickets for $35 exclusively at stluciemets.com. Brunch includes a ticket to the game and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet on the covered party deck.

