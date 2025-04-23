Josh Kross Catches his Stride in Palm Beach

April 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Josh Kross has baseball in his DNA. After spending countless hours watching his siblings play as he was growing up, Kross fell in love with the game and started playing at three years old, having to get special permission from the state government.

"I really just wanted to go play with my older brother," Kross said.

When Kross got older, his family moved to Brunswick, Ohio, a town 40 minutes away from Cleveland. At the age of 12, he went from right-handed hitter to becoming a switch hitter, thanks to a little competition with his brother and inspiration from other players.

"My brother and I were playing wiffleball in the backyard and kept hitting homeruns, so we switched to our left side," Kross said. "But being able to watch [Jose Ramirez, Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor] and see them switch hit is what kind of got me into switch hitting when I was 12."

Kross had a very successful college career, spanning across the University of Toledo, Eastern Michigan University, and the University of Cincinnati. From being named MAC Freshman of the Year with Eastern Michigan and First Team All Big 12 with the University of Cincinnati, Kross is no stranger to large accomplishments, but he says his biggest accomplishment so far is being drafted.

"[Getting drafted] is the real deal," Kross said. "The stuff that happens on the field is the icing on the cake, but being here is what matters."

Kross joined the Beachbirds in July with his other draft class members after being selected in the 6th round and became a key component to securing their third franchise championship win before going into his first professional off season. When he came back for Spring Training, he got to meet more members and players of the Cardinals organization.

"[Spring training] was fun because I got to meet a whole new coaching staff," Kross said. "Just being around people I've never met before and being able to bond with them was a really cool experience."

Since returning to Palm Beach this April, Kross has been turning it up in the hitting department.

Slashing .359/.409/.872 in just ten games, racking up 4 homeruns, 11 runs, and 17 RBIs. On April 15th against Clearwater in Vero Beach, Kross hit for the cycle for the first time in his career.

"I knew if I got a double [for my last hit] I was going to hit the cycle, but I was excited," Kross said. "It was an accomplishment, but if I had made four singles in that game I would've been just as happy."

Kross is living his goals out each day, and his biggest piece of advice for young kids wanting to do the same is simple: The sky is the limit. Go out, have fun, play hard, and you'll get there.

The Beachbirds are back home this week playing against their neighbors, the Jupiter Hammerheads, for the first time this season. Join us for family friendly fun!

Wednesday, April 23rd at 6:30 PM: Silver Sluggers - Fans 55 and older, join us for Silver Sluggers night! Call our Ticket Office at 561-630-1828 to learn more about the best senior deal in Palm Beach County.

Thursday, April 24th at 6:30 PM: Thirsty Thursday- Available to fans 21 and older, buy our Thirsty Thursday package and joins us for $1, $2, and $3 drink specials! Call our Ticket Office at 561-630-1828 to learn more.

Friday, April 25th at 6:30PM: Family-4-Pack and Dog Days- Families, this one is for you! Buy our $50 ticket package and receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, and a bucket of popcorn to share! Bring your pup to the park and receive a dog baggie dispenser courtesy of Gordon and Partners!

Saturday, April 26th at 6:30 PM: Star Wars Night presented by Metals Mint and Kid's Club- May the force be with you this Saturday night as the Palm Beach Cardinals square off against the Jupiter Hammerheads! Meet your favorite intergalactic characters while also enjoying the fun of a Kid's Club Saturday, PLUS stick around for post game FIREWORKS!

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.