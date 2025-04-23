Mighty Mussels Honoring Nonprofits Every Thursday During 2025 Season

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are honoring and supporting local nonprofits, not-for-profit organizations and public service industries at every Thursday home game throughout the 2025 season.

The first two "Mussel Up for the Community Night" events in April drew an average of nearly 2,700 fans and honored first responders and health care workers. Each Thursday game at Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex will highlight a different cause. Community members can nominate organizations and individuals for that cause through an online portal.

In 2023, the Mighty Mussels launched a new charitable fund, Mussel Up for Southwest Florida, to spotlight local nonprofits that are making the region a better place to live and raise a family.

"This season, we'll be expanding that initiative and allow fans to determine which organizations and causes to feature," said Managing Partner John Martin. "The nonprofit community across Southwest Florida is very strong, so we're looking forward to partnering with these organizations to help strengthen our community."

Upcoming "Mussel Up for the Community Night" events will recognize individuals and organizations according to the following schedule:

May 1: Veterans

May 8: Small business

May 29: All nonprofits

June 5: Agriculture

June 19: Youth sports

August 7: Trades and transportation

August 21: Education

September 4: Environment

Honorees will be recognized during the game and the Mighty Mussels will make a $500 donation to the honoree's charity of choice through Mussel Up for Southwest Florida, courtesy of Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU).

Additionally, the team also hosts numerous fundraising events for nonprofits throughout the baseball season, including custom jersey auctions. The Mighty Mussels also offer special ticket promotions and VIP suite sales that allow nonprofits to keep a portion of proceeds from tickets sold through a custom link.

To nominate a nonprofit, please visit MILB.com/fort-myers/community/mussel-up-for-swfl, email Brooke Burch at BBurch@MightyMussels.com or call 239-768-4210.

