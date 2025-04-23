Late Comeback Leads Tigers Past Marauders 5-2

April 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Lakeland, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders took an early lead but couldn't hold on, as they fell 5-2 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday night at Publix Field.

Pitching was the leading story for the second straight night, as Marauders starter Carlos Castillo set the tone early with four shutout innings while allowing just one hit.

Minor-league rehabber Sean Sullivan was strong in relief, tossing three scoreless frames of his own.

Bradenton threatened in the top of the sixth when Yordany De Los Santos singled and Axiel Plaz walked to open the frame.

With one out in the inning, De Los Santos swiped third to place runners at the corners for Derek Berg. On the tenth pitch of the plate appearance, Berg sent a high-bounding grounder to third and beat out the relay throw at first to limit Lakeland to a 5-4 fielder's choice.

On the play De Los Santos raced home from third to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

The next hitter was Jhonny Severino who scalded an RBI double down the line in left to bring home Berg and push to lead to 2-0.

With the Marauders still ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth, Garrett Pennington led off with a solo homer to left off reliever Adolfo Oviedo.

After a double and single placed runners at the corners, Enderson Delgado roped a line-drive single to center that tied the game at 2-2.

Patrick Lee followed with a single to load the bases for Woody Hadeen who was hit by a pitch to force in the another run that gave Lakeland a 3-2 advantage. They pushed across two more in the inning to cap scoring at 5-2.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 5-12 on the season, while Lakeland moved to 9-8. The Marauders will return the Publix Field tomorrow as they meet the Tigers for game three of the series. First pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m. with coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

