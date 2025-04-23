Strong Pitching Leads Jupiter to Wednesday Win over Palm Beach

April 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (8-9) get strong pitching to secure a 4-2 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals (10-7) on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to even the series.

The game went scoreless through the first three innings until Palm Beach broke through in the top of the fourth against Jupiter starting pitcher Nick Brink. After Travis Honeyman led off reaching on the second error by Andrew Salas, Josh Kross hit his league-leading sixth home run of the season, a two-run home run, to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

The Hammerheads got on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fifth inning against Palm Beach starting pitcher Jason Savacool. With one out, Victor Ortega hit a single and came around to score on a double by Julio Henriquez which cut the deficit to 2-1.

Brink finished his fourth start with five innings pitched and allowed two runs (one earned), on just two hits and also recorded a career-high seven strikeouts. Savacool matched that with five innings of his own and just one run allowed on three hits and also successfully picked off two runners in the bottom of the fourth inning. Both starters received a no-decision.

With Savacool out of the game, Jupiter went back to work on offense in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dillon Head worked a one-out walk and advanced to second base on a balk charged to Cardinals reliever Sam Broderson (L, 0-2; BS, 2). With two outs, Salas smacked an RBI single to score Head and tie the game. After Jacob Jenkins-Cowart worked a walk, Ortega came through again but this time he notched a two-RBI double to give the Hammerheads their first lead at 4-2.

Out of the Jupiter bullpen, Kevin Vaupel (W, 1-0) recorded his longest and best outing of his Jupiter career with three scoreless innings and allowed three hits and two walks while he tallied four strikeouts.

Nick Maldonado (Sv, 1) came out of the Jupiter bullpen for the top of the ninth inning and struck out two batters in a scoreless frame to secure the save and the victory.

Despite his first two professional errors on defense, Salas led the Jupiter offense after he reached base all four times he came to the plate and went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, and a run scored. Ortega also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Dual of the Dean series continues on Thursday, April 24th with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. All fans 21 and up can click the link to join the Thirsty Thursday program which gets members a ticket to every Thursday game (except for July 3rd) and a special drink koozie which unlocks discounted drink specials every Thursday. Click here to purchase your tickets.

