Strong Pitching and Escobar's Blast Help Threshers Even Series

April 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - A three run-third inning coupled with an Aroon Escobar home run gave the Clearwater Threshers (10-7) the lead for good, as they held off a late comeback from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (9-8) in a 4-3 win on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The series resumes on Thursday night as the Threshers try to grab their second-straight victory.

The first two innings went scoreless, but the Threshers rallied to take the lead in the home half of the third. Guillermo Rosario and Diego González drew walks to lead off the third against Mighty Mussels starter Eli Jones. A Nolan Beltran single loaded the bases, and with one out in the frame, Dante Nori smacked a single into left to plate the game's first run. The next batter, Eduardo Tait, beat out a double-play ball to score González from third and double the Threshers' lead. Beltran, who advanced to third on the fielder's choice, scored on a wild pitch to give Clearwater a three-run advantage.

Fort Myers got one run back on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth, trimming the Threshers' lead back to two runs. Aroon Escobar got the run back in a big way, hitting a solo blast to left field in the bottom of the fifth to give Clearwater a 4-1 lead.

The Mighty Mussels bats awoke in the top of the seventh inning, scoring two runs to cut Clearwater's advantage down to one. Fort Myers got the tying run in scoring position in the Ninth, but the Threshers held on to seal the win 4-3 and even the series at one game apiece.

Enrique Segura (1-2) allowed one run, one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings to get the win. Kevin Warunek struck out two of the three batters he faced in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Marty Gair surrendered two runs on two walks and two hits in 0.1 innings. AJ Wilson struck out three and retired all five batters he faced i n 1.2 scoreless and hitless frames. Titan Hayes earned the save with one walk and two strikeouts in a scoreless and hitless ninth inning.

Rosario has a hit in each of his first three games since coming off the IL...Segura became the first Threshers starter to pitch the first 5.0 innings of a game this season...Warunek struck out the first two batters he faced in his professional debut...Escobar is now tied with Tait for second in the FSL with four home runs...Nori has recorded at least one multi-hit game in each of the Threshers' last three series...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Wednesday, April 23, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase ticketsThe hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.