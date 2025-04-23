Big 6th Inning Lifts Mets to 6-3 Win against Daytona

April 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets extended their winning streak to four games in a row with another comeback victory, 6-3, over the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

The Mets fell behind 2-0 early and were held hitless through the first five innings. However, the offense came to life in a four-run sixth. Kevin Villavicencio led off with the ice breaking single. Jeremy Rodriguez then reached on an error. Colin Houck followed with a single to load the bases.

A.J. Ewing drew a walk from Adrian Herrera to force in Villavicencio to tie the game 2-2. Daiverson Gutierrez then walked to bring home Houck to give the Mets a 3-2 lead. The Mets scored twice more in the inning on a RBI fielder's choice by Trey Snyder and a double steal executed by Snyder and Ewing with Ewing scoring from third on a throw to second base. The Mets ended the inning with a 5-2 lead.

Daytona loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth inning. Chandler Marsh entered in relief and retired three of four batters, allowing just a sac fly to make it 5-3.

Vincent Perozo got the run back in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out RBI single that plated Houck to put the Mets up 6-3.

Marsh retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his first safe.

Reliever Cristofer Gomez pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts to claim the win.

Starter Ethan Lanthier logged 3.2 solid innings, giving up just one earned run over 3.2 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Villavicencio went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles that accounted for half the Mets' hits.

Daytona starter Ty Floyd tossed 4.0 hitless innings with seven strikeouts.

The Mets are 6-2 on their current homestand and have won nine of their last 13 games since starting the season 1-3.

The Mets (10-7) and Tortugas (8-9) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. It's $2 Night at Clover Park with $2 select beer, hot dogs, popcorn and soda. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

