Aponte Clears the Bases, Jays Win Thriller in Tampa

April 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Tarpons 6-5 on Wednesday night in a thriller in game two of their six-game series at The Tank. Dunedin has won back-to-back games to open up their series, and have won four of their last five contests.

RHP Gilberto Batista (6 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 5 K) fired six shutout frames in his first start and fourth total appearance of the season. Over his first four appearances of the season, Batista has thrown 17 innings and yielded one earned run (0.53 ERA) with 15 strikeouts and one walk. Batista retired eight of his final nine batters faced in the contest. Batista ranks among FSL leaders with a 0.53 ERA (1st), 0.71 WHIP (1st), and .183 AVG (4th).

RHP Nate LaRue (1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) made his first professional pitching appearance and racked up his first strikeout and first win.

CF Yhoangel Aponte (1-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B) laced a go-ahead bases-clearing double to give Dunedin a 6-4 lead in the 8th. Over his last four games, Aponte has tallied three extra base hits and eight RBI.

LF JR Freethy (1-for-4, HR, RBI, BB) rocketed the first pitch of the ballgame over the right field wall for a leadoff homer, his first of the season. The solo blast marked Freethy's second career homer, the first of which also came @TAM, on 9/5/24. Freethy's 12 runs scored this season are tied for the team lead.

1B Brock Tibbitts (2-for-4, RBI, HR, R, BB) deposited a solo homer to lead off the 8th inning as part of a two-hit night. The solo blast marked his third career long ball. Wednesday marked Tibbitts' second multi-hit game of the season. Tibbitts has 13 RBI over his last 12 games.

RF Yeuni Munoz (2-for-5) tallied his sixth multi-hit game of the season in the win. Munoz extended his hit streak to six games, over which he is 13-for-26 (.500) with nine RBI, eight runs, three home runs, and two doubles. His 1st inning base hit left the bat at 109 MPH, the hardest hit ball of the contest.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.