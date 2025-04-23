Threshers Even Series with 4-3 Win over Mighty Mussels

April 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon against the Clearwater Threshers, evening the series at a game apiece.

Mussels' (9-8) starter Eli Jones (1-2) worked a pair of scoreless innings to open his outing. The righty ran into trouble in the third, as Clearwater (10-7) took advantage of a pair of walks and an infield single, loading the bases with nobody out. Dante Nori opened the scoring with a single to left, and Eduardo Tait followed with an RBI fielder's choice to make it 2-0 Threshers. A wild pitch then brought home the third run of the frame.

Fort Myers responded in the top of the fourth. Yasser Mercedes reached on an infield single to open the frame. He then took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a fielder's choice and later scored on another wild pitch to make it 3-1.

Clearwater got that run back in the fifth on a solo home run from Aroon Escobar, making it 4-1.

Still trailing by that score in the seventh, Peyton Carr singled to open the inning. Jefferson Valladares followed with a walk. A groundout from Miguel Briceno advanced both runners and set the table for Angel Del Rosario. Del Rosario then singled to left to bring home two runs, cutting the deficit to one.

The Fort Myers comeback would fall short in the ninth as Byron Chourio grounded out to end the game with the tying run at second.

The Mussels return to action on Thursday, April 24, for game three of the series. Jason Doktorczyk (2-1, 1.54) starts for Fort Myers. First pitch against the Threshers is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

