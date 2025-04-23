Dunedin rallies past Tampa with four-run eighth

April 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Hans Montero at bat for the Tampa Tarpons

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (7-10) fell just short once again on Wednesday night, dropping a 6-5 heartbreaker to the Dunedin Blue Jays (9-8) at "The Tank". A late four-run surge in the eighth inning propelled Dunedin to its second consecutive comeback win over Tampa. 2B Hans Montero led the Tarpons offensively, collecting two RBIs with a solo home run and an RBI single.

RHP Danny Flatt made his third start of the season and rebounded well after a rocky first inning. On the very first pitch of the game, J.R. Freethy launched a solo shot to right field to give the Blue Jays an early lead. Cade Doughty followed with a walk and advanced to third on a Yeuni Munoz single. Flatt then induced a 6-4-3 double play from Brock Tibbitts, allowing Doughty to score, before retiring Edward Duran on a groundout to end the inning. Flatt settled in over the next two frames before handing the ball to RHP Alex Bustamante in the fourth.

Tampa's offense broke through in the fifth when Montero crushed a 1-1 pitch from Gilberto Batista over the left field wall for his first home run of the season. The no-doubter left his bat at 104.5 MPH.

RHP Brady Kirtner entered the game for Tampa in the top of the sixth and spun two scoreless frames to keep the Tarpons within striking range.

The Tarpons surged ahead in the bottom of the seventh. LF Tyler Wilson led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Jay Schueler. After RF Austin Green worked a walk, Montero delivered again, tying the game with an RBI single. CF Marshall Toole followed with another single to load the bases, and two more wild pitches allowed Green and Montero to score, giving Tampa a 4-2 lead.

Unfortunately, their lead wouldn't hold as the Blue Jays answered with four runs in the eighth to reclaim the lead. Tampa scratched one run back in the bottom half after 3B Parks Harber tripled and came around to score, but the rally fell short.

The series continues tomorrow at "The Tank," with LHP Griffin Herring set to take the mound for Tampa. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

