Herring spins seven scoreless frames, Tarpons win 7-2

April 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (8-10) showcased their offensive and defensive prowess in a decisive 7-2 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (9-9) on Thursday at "The Tank". Powered by standout performances from RHP Griffin Herring, LF Dillon Lewis, and 2B Austin Green, the Tarpons dominated early and sealed the win with a late surge.

The Tarpons struck first in the second inning, erupting for three runs to set the tone. Lewis ignited the rally with a double down the left-field line, his first of two doubles on the night. Green followed with a single that drove in Lewis, then advanced to third on a CF Marshall Toole single. A balk by Dunedin's starter Austin Cates allowed Green to score, and Toole crossed the plate on a 3B Juan Matheus sacrifice fly, giving Tampa a 3-0 lead.

Herring started on the mound for Tampa and was the star of the show, delivering seven scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits-a double to J.R. Freethy and a single to Bryce Arnold-while striking out six and walking three. Herring's command stifled the Blue Jays, who managed only one runner in scoring position through the first seven frames. His lights out performance earned him the win, improving his record to 3-0 and lowering his ERA to an impressive 0.39.

In the sixth, Tampa extended their lead to 4-0. 1B Parks Harber walked, advanced to third on a RF Tyler Wilson single, and scored on Green's sacrifice fly, showcasing his knack for driving in runs (2 RBI on the night).

The Blue Jays finally broke through in the eighth against reliever Jack Sokol, scoring two runs on a Peyton Powell single, a passed ball, and a groundout by Manuel Beltre. However, the Tarpons responded emphatically in the bottom half. Harber led off with a double, advanced on a balk, and scored on a wild pitch. Toole's double and Matheus' two-run double down the right-field line plated Wilson and Toole, pushing the lead to 7-2. Matheus finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBI, including a stolen base in the fourth.

Lewis put together a productive night, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. His defensive highlight came in the second, throwing out Arnold at second base from left field. Toole also sparkled, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Reliever RHP Chris Veach closed the door in the ninth, allowing a double to Kendry Chirinos but striking out two to secure the 7-2 final. Tampa's 10 hits, including five doubles, overwhelmed Dunedin's pitching staff, while their defense-despite one error-held firm with 12 assists and a double play.

The Tarpons look to carry this momentum into their next matchup, tomorrow at 12pm with LHP Tanner Bauman projected to start.

