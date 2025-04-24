Stafura's Homer, Three-Run Sixth Lead Way in 5-4 Win

April 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla - Sammy Stafura cracked his first home run of the season, Daytona took the lead for good with a three-run sixth, and the Tortugas survived a three-run ninth to defeat the St. Lucie Mets 5-4 on Thursday night at Clover Park.

Daytona (9-9) moved back to .500 on the season with their first win of the series at St. Lucie (10-8), snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.

After a scoreless first inning, Daytona took the lead in the top of the 2nd. With one out, Stafura jumped on the first pitch from St. Lucie starter Matt Allan and lifted a high fly ball that cleared the left field fence for his first home run of the season, putting Daytona in front 1-0.

Daytona starter Kenya Huggins started off his night with a pair of scoreless innings, then erased a leadoff hit in the third with a double play. However, a two-out walk was followed by a triple into the left-field corner by A.J. Ewing, tying the game at one apiece.

Huggins bounced back with a 1-2-3 fourth, ending his outing of 4.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three. JP Ortiz then followed him and started off his outing with a 1-2-3 fifth inning.

After recording just two hits in the first five innings, Daytona broke through in the sixth. With one out, a walk, single, and balk put runners at second and third for Esmith Pineda. Pineda ripped a line drive to left that scored a run, but the ball was mishandled, allowing a second run to score and Pineda to reach second. He then moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch, putting the Tortugas in front 4-1.

With the lead, Ortiz followed with a scoreless sixth, then ran into trouble in the seventh. After a hit batter and single opened the inning, Ortiz retired the next two, but an infield single loaded the bases with two outs. However, a routine flyout to left ended the inning.

Ortiz (3-0) then returned for the eighth and spun a 1-2-3 inning, finishing his night with 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, no runs, no walks, and striking out two as he left in line for the win.

In the ninth, Daytona picked up an unearned run that proved to be critical. With one out, Iverson Espinoza reached second on an error, then went to third on a balk. Kyle Henley then chopped a ground ball through the right side of a drawn-in infield to score Espinoza, extending the advantage to 5-1.

In the ninth, Air Force veteran Jake Gilbert entered for his first outing since 2022 after two years in the military. However, St. Lucie greeted him with three straight hits, scoring a run. After a strikeout, a groundout brought home another run, and Daytona went to the bullpen in a 5-3 game.

Trent Hodgdon entered the game and induced a ground ball on his first pitch. However, the throw to first was errant, scoring another run and putting the tying run on second. Hodgdon, though, buckled down and struck out Colin Houck on three pitches to end the game and nail down the save in a 5-4 victory.

