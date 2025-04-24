Marauders Take 11-Inning Thriller 8-6 Versus Tigers

Lakeland, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders powered past the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a dramatic 8-6 victory over 11 innings on Thursday afternoon at Publix Field.

Throughout the day, the Marauders notched nine hits and took advantage of six Lakeland errors, the most by any opponent in a singe game this season.

Matt Ager got the start for Bradenton and was sharp, tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball while fanning five hitters.

Lakeland's only run off Ager came in the bottom of the first when Bryce Rainer launched his first professional homer to left center.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth, the Marauders reached on back-to-back errors to place runners at first a second. With one out, Eddy Rodriguez roped a two-run double to left that flipped the score to a 2-1 Bradenton lead.

Still leading by one in the top of the sixth, Braylon Bishop led off with a ground-rule double to center. The next hitter was Yordany De Los Santos who dribbled a soft roller towards the mound and drew an errant throw from Lakeland pitcher Luke Stofel. On the play, Bishop scored to extend the lead to 3-1.

Bradenton added three more in the inning on another error by Stofel and RBI singles from Jhonny Severino and Camden Janik that made it 6-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lakeland began to chip away when Ricardo Hurtado sent a two-run double to left that cut the Marauders lead to 6-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Lakeland loaded the bases on three consecutive singles.

With one out, both David Smith and Franyerber Montilla drew back-to-back walks to force home two runs and make it 6-5. Rainer followed with a sacrifice fly to center that knotted the game at 6-6.

After both sides traded zeros in the ninth and tenth innings, Bradenton responded in the top of the eleventh.

With Carlos Caro at second base as the automatic runner, Konnor Griffin dropped down a bunt that rolled towards the third-base side of the mound. On the play, Lakeland reliever Ignacio Briceno threw widely to first, allowing Caro to score and give Bradenton a 7-6 advantage.

Later in the inning, Ethan Lege served an RBI single to left that brought home Griffin to cap scoring 8-6.

Reliever Inmer Lobo earned the win, after tossing scoreless tenth and eleventh innings. The victory marked Bradenton's first in extra innings this year.

With the win, Bradenton advanced to 6-12 on the season, while Lakeland fell to 9-9. The Marauders will return to Publix Field tomorrow as they meet the Tigers for game four of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

