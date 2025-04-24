Offense Stalled in 7-2 Setback to Tarpons

TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays offense was stymied as they fell to the Tampa Tarpons 7-2 on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series at The Tank.

RHP Austin Cates (5.1 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 1 K) fired 5.1 frames with four runs allowed and was handed the loss. Cates' 5.1 innings and 76 pitches marked career-highs. He topped out at 93.5 MPH on his fastball, which averaged 91.5 MPH.

2B JR Freethy (1-for-2, R, 2 BB) reached base three times in the contest with a double and pair of walks. Freethy has hit safely in three straight games. Freethy ranks among FSL league leaders with 13 R (T-4th) 13 BB (T-6th), and 5 2B (T-2nd).

